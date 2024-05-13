MQL5 Signal Question
- Notification when there is a new subscriber to your signal.
- Can we receive a notification when a subscribed signal take an order ?
- [Archive!] WRITING A COUNTRY TOGETHER!!!
These different symbols are either copied or not, if they are not like in your case, there isn't anything you can do except use a more compatible broker/server setup for copying this signal.
You can check the Slippage tab of the signal for ideas.
You can move your signal subscription to another trading account once a week here:
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/subscriptions
These different symbols are either copied or not, if they are not like in your case, there isn't anything you can do except use a more compatible broker/server setup for copying this signal.
You can check the Slippage tab of the signal for ideas.
You can move your signal subscription to another trading account once a week here:
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/subscriptions
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