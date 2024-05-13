MQL5 Signal Question

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So while subscribing to a signal I received a notification saying US100 is not available with my broker, as the symbol is titled NAS100 .. is there anyway to connect these symbols in settings? 

If needed, were to program an EA to convert US100 to NAS100, would the signal still be received to the account in order to accomplish this?

Thank you!
 

These different symbols are either copied or not, if they are not like in your case, there isn't anything you can do except use a more compatible broker/server setup for copying this signal.

You can check the Slippage tab of the signal for ideas.

You can move your signal subscription to another trading account once a week here:

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/subscriptions



 
Eleni Anna Branou #:

These different symbols are either copied or not, if they are not like in your case, there isn't anything you can do except use a more compatible broker/server setup for copying this signal.

You can check the Slippage tab of the signal for ideas.

You can move your signal subscription to another trading account once a week here:

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/subscriptions




There is no way to create mapping with an EA using SignalInfoGetString to get the symbol and map it to my symbol and then open/close the trade through this? 

Thank you for your reply.
 
Marcel #:

There is no way to create mapping with an EA using SignalInfoGetString to get the symbol and map it to my symbol and then open/close the trade through this? 

Thank you for your reply.

I don't think so.

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