Assistance with Migrating account onto a VPS

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Hi 

I am having an isssue with migrating my Deriv account onto a VPS
Error message that i get 











and when i check the logs i see this



 
RikhiphitheniHi I am having an isssue with migrating my Deriv account onto a VPS Error message that i get and when i check the logs i see this

And in this tab, what appears?


 
You need to check the Journal tab of the Toolbox window of your MT5 terminal, not the Strategy Tester's Journal tab.
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