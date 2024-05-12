Assistance with Migrating account onto a VPS
Rikhiphitheni: Hi I am having an isssue with migrating my Deriv account onto a VPS Error message that i get and when i check the logs i see this
And in this tab, what appears?
You need to check the Journal tab of the Toolbox window of your MT5 terminal, not the Strategy Tester's Journal tab.
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Hi
I am having an isssue with migrating my Deriv account onto a VPS
Error message that i get
and when i check the logs i see this