Why does TerminalInfoString(TERMINAL_CPU_ARCHITECTURE) return nothing?
tanner gilliland: Is this a bug? I have a ryzen 7950x so I believe it should say avx512. [ . . . ]
Normal here...
//--- Print("Architecture: ", TerminalInfoString(TERMINAL_CPU_ARCHITECTURE));
I tested it with a EA attached to a live chart and it worked just fine "Architecture: AVX512 + FMA3". I guess it just doesn't return anything in the strategy tester.
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Is this a bug? I have a ryzen 7950x so I believe it should say avx512.
Also maybe another bug: