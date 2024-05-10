MetaQuotes Demo signals option grayed out
The Signals option has been removed from demo accounts, for a while now.
The Signals option has been removed from demo accounts, for a while now.
Hi Eleni,
I have moved back the signal subscription to the original account I used to subscribed to it but I can not find the signal in my account though it has been moved there. Can you assist?
Hi Eleni,
I have moved back the signal subscription to the original account I used to subscribed to it but I can not find the signal in my account though it has been moved there. Can you assist?
Make sure that you are logged into your MQL5 account in MT5 >> Tools >> Options >> Community with the same login you have been subscribed to this signal.
I logged into MQL5 with the same login as you can see from the picture below
Probably with the whole 'move to demo account' thing something was confused, contact the Service Desk to sort this out.
I can't see anything wrong.
Probably with the whole 'move to demo account' thing something was confused, contact the Service Desk to sort this out.
I can't see anything wrong.
Thank you
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I moved my signal subscription to my MetaQuotes Demo account and to my surprise the signal option on the demo platform is grayed out despite the fact that I have connection community on the journal entry. Can please assist?