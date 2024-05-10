MetaQuotes Demo signals option grayed out

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[Deleted]  

I moved my signal subscription to my MetaQuotes Demo account and to my surprise the signal option on the demo platform is grayed out despite the fact that I have connection community on the journal entry.  Can please assist?



 

The Signals option has been removed from demo accounts, for a while now.

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/461169#comment_51883659

You need to move your signal subscription to a real account again, but you can do so after a week from the previous move.
[Deleted]  
Thank you Eleni
[Deleted]  
Eleni Anna Branou #:

The Signals option has been removed from demo accounts, for a while now.

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/461169#comment_51883659

You need to move your signal subscription to a real account again, but you can do so after a week from the previous move.

Hi Eleni,

I have moved back the signal subscription to the original account I used to subscribed to it but I can not find the signal in my account though it has been moved there.  Can you assist?


 
Olaniyi Matthew Olaleye #:

Hi Eleni,

I have moved back the signal subscription to the original account I used to subscribed to it but I can not find the signal in my account though it has been moved there.  Can you assist?


Make sure that you are logged into your MQL5 account in MT5 >> Tools >> Options >> Community with the same login you have been subscribed to this signal.

[Deleted]  
Eleni Anna Branou #:

Make sure that you are logged into your MQL5 account in MT5 >> Tools >> Options >> Community with the same login you have been subscribed to this signal.

I logged into MQL5 with the same login as you can see from the picture below


 
Olaniyi Matthew Olaleye #:

I logged into MQL5 with the same login as you can see from the picture below


Probably with the whole 'move to demo account' thing something was confused, contact the Service Desk to sort this out.

I can't see anything wrong.

[Deleted]  
Eleni Anna Branou #:

Probably with the whole 'move to demo account' thing something was confused, contact the Service Desk to sort this out.

I can't see anything wrong.

Thank you

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