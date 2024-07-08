Is it possible to automate start date value in Strategy Tester?

New comment
 

Idea is to test EA with the same inputs but starting from every weekday of the year with 1 year of testing period for example. 


strategy tester, start date, end date


Found that some robots behave differently in the case start them from different dates. So want to automate this testing param as well.

 
You can use Forward Custom.
 
Oleksandr Medviediev #:
You can use Forward Custom.

Could you help to figure out how to set it in the way to run 260 times (number of weeks days Mon-Fri in the year) for a one year long period of testing clicking "run" button just once?

 
Beyond my skill//imagination. Ask this guy www . mql5.com/en/users/whroeder1 (delete spaces) 
 
Oleksandr Medviediev #:
whroeder1

Hi @William Roeder do you have any idea about this topic? Thanks in advance

 
successfully achieved by writing a python script to automate. 
New comment