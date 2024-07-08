Is it possible to automate start date value in Strategy Tester?
You can use Forward Custom.
Files:
Oleksandr Medviediev #:
You can use Forward Custom.
You can use Forward Custom.
Could you help to figure out how to set it in the way to run 260 times (number of weeks days Mon-Fri in the year) for a one year long period of testing clicking "run" button just once?
Beyond my skill//imagination. Ask this guy www . mql5.com/en/users/whroeder1 (delete spaces)
Oleksandr Medviediev #:
whroeder1
whroeder1
Hi @William Roeder do you have any idea about this topic? Thanks in advance
successfully achieved by writing a python script to automate.
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Idea is to test EA with the same inputs but starting from every weekday of the year with 1 year of testing period for example.
Found that some robots behave differently in the case start them from different dates. So want to automate this testing param as well.