Indicator not displaying on all pairs
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GOOD DAY EVERYONE, I Created a custom indicator that consist of RSI and Moving average, a buy signal should pop up when MA is below level "10" and sell signal when MA is above level"90". The problem now is that the indicator is appearing on one particular pair alone and its not accurate when i try confirming it, if added to other pairs, it does not pop. PLS I NEED HELP ON THIS....
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Indicator: testing.mq5 | //| Created with EABuilder.com | //| https://www.eabuilder.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Created with EABuilder.com" #property link "https://www.eabuilder.com" #property version "1.00" #property description "" //--- indicator settings #property indicator_chart_window #property indicator_buffers 2 #property indicator_plots 2 #property indicator_type1 DRAW_ARROW #property indicator_width1 1 #property indicator_color1 0xFFAA00 #property indicator_label1 "Buy" #property indicator_type2 DRAW_ARROW #property indicator_width2 1 #property indicator_color2 0x0000FF #property indicator_label2 "Sell" #define PLOT_MAXIMUM_BARS_BACK 999999 #define OMIT_OLDEST_BARS 50 //--- indicator buffers double Buffer1[]; double Buffer2[]; double myPoint; //initialized in OnInit int RSI_handle; double RSI[]; int MA_handle; double MA[]; int MA_handle2; double MA2[]; int MA_handle3; double MA3[]; double Low[]; double High[]; void myAlert(string type, string message) { if(type == "print") Print(message); else if(type == "error") { Print(type+" | testing @ "+Symbol()+","+IntegerToString(Period())+" | "+message); } else if(type == "order") { } else if(type == "modify") { } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { SetIndexBuffer(0, Buffer1); PlotIndexSetDouble(0, PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE, EMPTY_VALUE); PlotIndexSetInteger(0, PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN, MathMax(Bars(Symbol(), PERIOD_CURRENT)-PLOT_MAXIMUM_BARS_BACK+1, OMIT_OLDEST_BARS+1)); PlotIndexSetInteger(0, PLOT_ARROW, 241); SetIndexBuffer(1, Buffer2); PlotIndexSetDouble(1, PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE, EMPTY_VALUE); PlotIndexSetInteger(1, PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN, MathMax(Bars(Symbol(), PERIOD_CURRENT)-PLOT_MAXIMUM_BARS_BACK+1, OMIT_OLDEST_BARS+1)); PlotIndexSetInteger(1, PLOT_ARROW, 242); //initialize myPoint myPoint = Point(); if(Digits() == 5 || Digits() == 3) { myPoint *= 10; } RSI_handle = iRSI(NULL, PERIOD_CURRENT, 14, PRICE_WEIGHTED); if(RSI_handle < 0) { Print("The creation of iRSI has failed: RSI_handle=", INVALID_HANDLE); Print("Runtime error = ", GetLastError()); return(INIT_FAILED); } MA_handle = iMA(NULL, PERIOD_CURRENT, 14, 0, MODE_LWMA, RSI_handle); if(MA_handle < 0) { Print("The creation of iMA has failed: MA_handle=", INVALID_HANDLE); Print("Runtime error = ", GetLastError()); return(INIT_FAILED); } MA_handle2 = iMA(NULL, PERIOD_CURRENT, 10, 0, MODE_LWMA, RSI_handle); if(MA_handle2 < 0) { Print("The creation of iMA has failed: MA_handle2=", INVALID_HANDLE); Print("Runtime error = ", GetLastError()); return(INIT_FAILED); } MA_handle3 = iMA(NULL, PERIOD_CURRENT, 15, 0, MODE_LWMA, RSI_handle); if(MA_handle3 < 0) { Print("The creation of iMA has failed: MA_handle3=", INVALID_HANDLE); Print("Runtime error = ", GetLastError()); return(INIT_FAILED); } return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator iteration function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnCalculate(const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime& time[], const double& open[], const double& high[], const double& low[], const double& close[], const long& tick_volume[], const long& volume[], const int& spread[]) { int limit = rates_total - prev_calculated; //--- counting from 0 to rates_total ArraySetAsSeries(Buffer1, true); ArraySetAsSeries(Buffer2, true); //--- initial zero if(prev_calculated < 1) { ArrayInitialize(Buffer1, EMPTY_VALUE); ArrayInitialize(Buffer2, EMPTY_VALUE); } else limit++; if(BarsCalculated(MA_handle) <= 0) return(0); if(CopyBuffer(MA_handle, 0, 0, rates_total, MA) <= 0) return(rates_total); ArraySetAsSeries(MA, true); if(BarsCalculated(MA_handle2) <= 0) return(0); if(CopyBuffer(MA_handle2, 0, 0, rates_total, MA2) <= 0) return(rates_total); ArraySetAsSeries(MA2, true); if(BarsCalculated(MA_handle3) <= 0) return(0); if(CopyBuffer(MA_handle3, 0, 0, rates_total, MA3) <= 0) return(rates_total); ArraySetAsSeries(MA3, true); if(CopyLow(Symbol(), PERIOD_CURRENT, 0, rates_total, Low) <= 0) return(rates_total); ArraySetAsSeries(Low, true); if(CopyHigh(Symbol(), PERIOD_CURRENT, 0, rates_total, High) <= 0) return(rates_total); ArraySetAsSeries(High, true); //--- main loop for(int i = limit-1; i >= 0; i--) { if (i >= MathMin(PLOT_MAXIMUM_BARS_BACK-1, rates_total-1-OMIT_OLDEST_BARS)) continue; //omit some old rates to prevent "Array out of range" or slow calculation //Indicator Buffer 1 if(MA[i] < 10 //Moving Average < fixed value && MA2[i] < 10 //Moving Average < fixed value && MA3[i] < 10 //Moving Average < fixed value ) { Buffer1[i] = Low[i]; //Set indicator value at Candlestick Low } else { Buffer1[i] = EMPTY_VALUE; } //Indicator Buffer 2 if(MA[i] > 90 //Moving Average > fixed value && MA2[i] > 90 //Moving Average > fixed value && MA3[i] > 90 //Moving Average > fixed value ) { Buffer2[i] = High[i]; //Set indicator value at Candlestick High } else { Buffer2[i] = EMPTY_VALUE; } } return(rates_total); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+