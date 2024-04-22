Signals page - Main chart calculation

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Hello.


Does the percentage shown include deposits made throughout the signal?



 
Of course not, the signal's growth doesn't include deposits, otherwise all growths would have been pumped up with account deposits.
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Alon D:

Does the percentage shown include deposits made throughout the signal?

No. But deposits can affect draw-down. Some people add to their balance when in draw-down.

 
Yashar Seyyedin #:

No. But deposits can affect draw-down. Some people add to their balance when in draw-down.

That's true (this is an unethical practice that exposes subscribers to larger losses), but the question was about growth.

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Eleni Anna Branou #:
but the question was about growth.

I thought it will be useful for people to know.

 
Yashar Seyyedin #:

I thought it will be useful for people to know.

You are right, it is useful.

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