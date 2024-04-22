Signals page - Main chart calculation
Of course not, the signal's growth doesn't include deposits, otherwise all growths would have been pumped up with account deposits.
Alon D:
Does the percentage shown include deposits made throughout the signal?
No. But deposits can affect draw-down. Some people add to their balance when in draw-down.
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Hello.
Does the percentage shown include deposits made throughout the signal?