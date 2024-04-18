IMPOSSIBLE - MT5 does NOT exist in Web Terminal anymore?
Web Terminal
https://metatraderweb.app/trade?version=5
it only has MT4 login...
There link to webterminal is here (https://web.metatrader.app/terminal):
... and it is for MT5 demo accounts with MetaQuotes-Demo server.
Because for now - the brokers are responsible for Webterminal so you can ask the link from your broker for example.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
MetaQuotes, 2021.11.11 12:23
Ask you broker please to update web terminal in their side and provide the link to you.
Now each broker have to have it own web terminal.
There link to webterminal is here (https://web.metatrader.app/terminal):
... and it is for MT5 demo accounts with MetaQuotes-Demo server.
Because for now - the brokers are responsible for Webterminal so you can ask the link from your broker for example.
thanks...
but come on, we need MT5 for Web Terminal!
I need to log in to MULTIPLE different brokers at the same time!
it's just silly to execute on MT5 mobile!
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Web Terminal
https://metatraderweb.app/trade?version=5
it only has MT4 login...