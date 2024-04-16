MT5 Web terminal not loading

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Hi all,

Anyone got link to the MT5 web terminal?

Thanks

 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

WebTerminal not working!!???

MetaQuotes, 2021.11.11 12:23

Ask you broker please to update web terminal in their side and provide the link to you.

Now each broker have to have it own web terminal.


 
Sergey Golubev #:

Thanks for your response mate.

 
I have now managed to get the web terminal, but found that i cannot drag my SL and TP levels like it used to be able to be done. Am I missing something?
 
masterc34 #:
I have now managed to get the web terminal, but found that i cannot drag my SL and TP levels like it used to be able to be done. Am I missing something?

I do not know about webterminal of the brokers (because the brokers are responsible for webterminal for now), but with webterminal here for MetaQuotes-demo account it is used in normal way:

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.. or go to "Chart Settings" and tick "SL/TP Levels", and after that - double click on SL or TP price and move it by mouse (on the same way as in desktop MT5 for example:

 
Very many thanks bro, you are very kind, much appreciated.
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