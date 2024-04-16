MT5 Web terminal not loading
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
MetaQuotes, 2021.11.11 12:23
Ask you broker please to update web terminal in their side and provide the link to you.
Now each broker have to have it own web terminal.
I have now managed to get the web terminal, but found that i cannot drag my SL and TP levels like it used to be able to be done. Am I missing something?
masterc34 #:
I have now managed to get the web terminal, but found that i cannot drag my SL and TP levels like it used to be able to be done. Am I missing something?
I have now managed to get the web terminal, but found that i cannot drag my SL and TP levels like it used to be able to be done. Am I missing something?
I do not know about webterminal of the brokers (because the brokers are responsible for webterminal for now), but with webterminal here for MetaQuotes-demo account it is used in normal way:
--------------------------
.. or go to "Chart Settings" and tick "SL/TP Levels", and after that - double click on SL or TP price and move it by mouse (on the same way as in desktop MT5 for example:
Very many thanks bro, you are very kind, much appreciated.
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hi all,
Anyone got link to the MT5 web terminal?
Thanks