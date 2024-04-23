does this mean my hard drive is dying ?

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had the ide open for hours and when i returned to the code it had this alien inscriptions in it


 
Lorentzos Roussos:

had the ide open for hours and when i returned to the code it had this alien inscriptions in it


Do you have a cat ?
 
Alain Verleyen #:
Do you have a cat ?

ahaha no

heres a copi

उउउउउउउउउउउउउउउउउउउउउउउउउउउउउउउउउउउउउउउउउउउabove);

 
Lorentzos Roussos #:

ahaha no

heres a copi

उउउउउउउउउउउउउउउउउउउउउउउउउउउउउउउउउउउउउउउउउउउabove);

Are you using a wireless keyboard? Maybe even from MS?

Then it's the keyboard. I had to switch to a new one to get rid of that effect....
 
Lorentzos Roussos:

had the ide open for hours and when i returned to the code it had this alien inscriptions in it


I seen something similar time ago but I never found a reason for that.

Once you are doubting about the HDD, I can confirm that I never seen that issue in latest year, and 1 year ago I changed my faulty NVME to a new one... Maybe a concidence, but maybe not.

Your supposition can be right, backup your files to avoid bad surprises..

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