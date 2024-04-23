does this mean my hard drive is dying ?
Lorentzos Roussos:Do you have a cat ?
had the ide open for hours and when i returned to the code it had this alien inscriptions in it
Lorentzos Roussos:
had the ide open for hours and when i returned to the code it had this alien inscriptions in it
I seen something similar time ago but I never found a reason for that.
Once you are doubting about the HDD, I can confirm that I never seen that issue in latest year, and 1 year ago I changed my faulty NVME to a new one... Maybe a concidence, but maybe not.
Your supposition can be right, backup your files to avoid bad surprises..
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had the ide open for hours and when i returned to the code it had this alien inscriptions in it