There's a BUG in the DEBUGGER and it's driving me BUGGY
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I reported this in 2021, and at the time, it seemed like someone did something, because it got resolved on the next update. BUG? Won't enter debug mode - Indices - General - MQL5 programming forum
Whoever you are, gods of the MT5 heavens, please do it again. The time the problem is worse than it was 3 years ago. Back then I only needed to hit F5 several times to get the debugger to finally fire. This time it doesn't matter how many times I hit it:
I have to close the terminal and the editor, open them again, and then I get a whole 1 or if I'm lucky 2 debug runs before it gets stuck again. It wasn't doing this yesterday.
Well, I take that back. It ALWAYS does this intermittently, but somehow resolves itself after a few F5s, and only rarely have I had to close the terminal and the editor to free the logjam. Yesterday it happened more than usual. Today it's for sh**.
and since someone's sure to ask: