There's a BUG in the DEBUGGER and it's driving me BUGGY

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I reported this in 2021, and at the time, it seemed like someone did something, because it got resolved on the next update.  BUG? Won't enter debug mode - Indices - General - MQL5 programming forum

Whoever you are, gods of the MT5 heavens, please do it again. The time the problem is worse than it was 3 years ago. Back then I only needed to hit F5 several times to get the debugger to finally fire. This time it doesn't matter how many times I hit it:



I have to close the terminal and the editor, open them again, and then I get a whole 1 or if I'm lucky 2 debug runs before it gets stuck again. It wasn't doing this yesterday.

Well, I take that back. It ALWAYS does this intermittently, but somehow resolves itself after a few F5s, and only rarely have I had to close the terminal and the editor to free the logjam. Yesterday it happened more than usual. Today it's for sh**.

and since someone's sure to ask:



BUG? Won't enter debug mode - Here's what you need to know about the problem with Windows, but I'm on BETA Build 3030 (Part 2)
BUG? Won't enter debug mode - Here's what you need to know about the problem with Windows, but I'm on BETA Build 3030 (Part 2)
  • 2021.08.29
  • Millard Melnyk
  • www.mql5.com
Us users use a beta precisely  in order to report bugs. @   alain verleyen  how about a response here. I'm not sure how " arrogant attitude" could be a problem on this question. Liveupdate just kicked in this morning and i'm now on build 3035
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