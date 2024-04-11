Help needed for if conditions - page 2
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I tried anyway. I think this code should be equivalent to your second code (unless I'm wrong again)
Thank you so much!! I really appreciate it!
I see I guess in this way it will check for the EMA conditon first to determine buy or sell.
It is still not executing any order and I'm suspecting the Stochastic part. Maybe I should open a new post to correctly attach my codes first.
There is a good example in the documentation (сheck out the entire documentation page by following the link in the quote):
It is still not executing any order and I'm suspecting the Stochastic part.
I tried to write an equivalent of your code with extra square brackets to show that because your code doesn't have enough square brackets, it may not work as you intended.
Maybe I should open a new post to correctly attach my codes first
You can add a new comment to this thread. Also show how you calculate all the variables used in the conditions.
When writing a new comment, insert the code using the special button:
I tried to write an equivalent of your code with extra square brackets to show that because your code doesn't have enough square brackets, it may not work as you intended.
You can add a new comment to this thread. Also show how you calculate all the variables used in the conditions.
When writing a new comment, insert the code using the special button: