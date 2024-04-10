When creating new signal it went to 404 page and signal never created

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Hi, I am trying to creat a signal for my MT4 account. 

During the creation of signal, I put it the usual account information, proceeding to the next page to put in description of the signal. 

Once I have done that and clicked save, I was greeted with the 404 page with the following message, and the signal was never created. Is this fixable please? Many thanks.

404. The page does not exist

We are sorry you have found yourself here. Please make sure the path is correct, or use the website search.



 

Try to create your signal first, putting the requested information and leave the description for later.

Then when your signal is connected with all balance and statistics information updated, click the Edit option to fill in your description.



 
Eleni Anna Branou #:

Try to create your signal first, putting the requested information and leave the description for later.

Then when your signal is connected with all balance and statistics information updated, click the Edit option to fill in your description.



Thanks for your prompt reply.

So that I have put all my account details in and get to the next page for the description, which I haven’t clicked save yet.

This newly created signal however is not appearing on “my signal”. How should I proceed from here please?
 
Alex Lik Man Lo #:
Thanks for your prompt reply.

So that I have put all my account details in and get to the next page for the description, which I haven’t clicked save yet.

This newly created signal however is not appearing on “my signal”. How should I proceed from here please?

If you don't see your new signal in the link below, then something is wrong with creating signals in your MQL5 account and you should contact the Service Desk.

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/my/all

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