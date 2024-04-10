When creating new signal it went to 404 page and signal never created
Try to create your signal first, putting the requested information and leave the description for later.
Then when your signal is connected with all balance and statistics information updated, click the Edit option to fill in your description.
Eleni Anna Branou #:Thanks for your prompt reply.
Try to create your signal first, putting the requested information and leave the description for later.
Then when your signal is connected with all balance and statistics information updated, click the Edit option to fill in your description.
So that I have put all my account details in and get to the next page for the description, which I haven’t clicked save yet.
This newly created signal however is not appearing on “my signal”. How should I proceed from here please?
Alex Lik Man Lo #:
Thanks for your prompt reply.
Thanks for your prompt reply.
So that I have put all my account details in and get to the next page for the description, which I haven’t clicked save yet.
This newly created signal however is not appearing on “my signal”. How should I proceed from here please?
If you don't see your new signal in the link below, then something is wrong with creating signals in your MQL5 account and you should contact the Service Desk.
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
404. The page does not exist
We are sorry you have found yourself here. Please make sure the path is correct, or use the website search.