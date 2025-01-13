Experts: Close Basket Pairs v1
Actually, not quite! It seems that the author has incorrectly mixed up a few concepts, making the code somewhat invalid. In fact, "show_inputs" is not even a valid property, but "script_show_inputs" is valid.
However, the most important aspects to make the program work, are the event handlers. In this case, there is no OnStart() event handler, so it will not run as a Script. Instead it will be treated as an Expert Advisor, because there are OnInit() and OnTick() event handlers.
Actually, not quite! It seems that the author has incorrectly mixed up a few concepts, making the code somewhat invalid. In fact, "show_inputs" is not even a valid property, but "script_show_inputs" is valid.
However, the most important aspects to make the program work, are the event handlers. In this case, there is no OnStart() event handler, so it will not run as a Script. Instead it will be treated as an Expert Advisor, because there are OnInit() and OnTick() event handlers.
Well, that certainly explains the "Published by: [Deleted]" status of the author.😐
Well, that certainly explains the "Published by: [Deleted]" status of the author.😐
Thank you, gentlemen. I don't know coding, but I was puzzled about the description switching between EA and script. The fact that the publisher was deleted also gave me pause. Was not a fan of having to list every pair in a basket along with whether or not it was a buy or sell. It makes for a lot of work and attention to detail if one trades a more sizable basket. I was hoping for a 'close all' EA.
Thanks again for your comments.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Close Basket Pairs v1:
This MQL4 EA is designed to close positions for a basket of currency pairs based on certain profit and loss thresholds.
Author: Iulian Persinaru