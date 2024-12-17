Scripts: Reverse Trades For All Symbols Script
Hello, is ist possible to make that for MT5 to please?
@ Daniel Ken Kirchgatterer, I rewrote the script for MT5. It compiles without errors but has not been tested. Please test in demo only and post back.
Files:
Reverse_Trades.mq5 6 kb
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Reverse Trades For All Symbols Script:
Reverses all open trades for all symbols on the trading platform.
Author: Iulian Persinaru