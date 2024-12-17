Scripts: Reverse Trades For All Symbols Script

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Reverse Trades For All Symbols Script:

Reverses all open trades for all symbols on the trading platform.

Reverse Trades For All Symbols Script

Author: Iulian Persinaru

 
Hello, is ist possible to make that for MT5 to please?
 
Daniel Ken Kirchgatterer #:
Hello, is ist possible to make that for MT5 to please?

I wouldn't expect an MT5 version from the Author who is now "[Deleted]."

I'll have a look at the MQL4 code and assess it for conversion. Stay tuned...

 
@ Daniel Ken Kirchgatterer, I rewrote the script for MT5. It compiles without errors but has not been tested. Please test in demo only and post back.
Files:
Reverse_Trades.mq5  6 kb
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