Why this error called "Telegram.mqh" not found occurs ?.

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I want to include Telegram.mqh for the code script. but the following error pops up. can someone please help me to fix this.  
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                              MT5 to Telegram.mq5   |
//|                                                  by H A T Lakmal        |
//|                                           https://t.me/Lakmal846 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "by H A T Lakmal"
#property link      "https://t.me/Lakmal846"
#property version   "1.00"


#include <Telegram.mqh>

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//--- create timer
   EventSetTimer(60);
   
//---
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert deinitialization function                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
  {
//--- destroy timer
   EventKillTimer();
   
  }
[Deleted]  
Hapu Arachchilage Tharindu Lakmal:
I want to include Telegram.mqh for the code script. but the following error pops up. can someone please help me to fix this. 

Its "not found" it means file do not exists in include folder. If you want to include <Telegram.mqh> first grab the file from where you are looking to grab it and put inside include folder then compile it again

 
Arpit T #:

Its "not found" it means file do not exists in include folder. If you want to include <Telegram.mqh> first grab the file from where you are looking to grab it and put inside include folder then compile it again

solved it...

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