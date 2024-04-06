Why strategy tester not working?.

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I want to test my EA. today is Saturday for me. This EA is working in live market without no issues. I tried few other EAs. nothing is works. 

why????. 

every EA prints the same massages in the journal. There is no issue in my internet connection.


EA 01.

EA 02.

EA 03.


 

Try to change your access server at the bottom right corner of your terminal.



 
Eleni Anna Branou #:

Try to change your access server at the bottom right corner of your terminal.



Stil it's not working... 




 
Hapu Arachchilage Tharindu Lakmal #:

Stil it's not working... 




Since its the weekend the broker servers may be under maintenance.

 
Eleni Anna Branou #:

Since its the weekend the broker servers may be under maintenance.

got it.. 

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