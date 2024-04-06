Why strategy tester not working?.
Try to change your access server at the bottom right corner of your terminal.
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I want to test my EA. today is Saturday for me. This EA is working in live market without no issues. I tried few other EAs. nothing is works.
why????.
every EA prints the same massages in the journal. There is no issue in my internet connection.
EA 01.
EA 02.
EA 03.