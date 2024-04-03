Backtesting Status Never Completed, Empty Backtest Report

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I have a problem when performing a backtest. After finishing the test, I don't have the results of the Backtest report, the status always stops at around 98-99%. And I don't have any error message in the logging tab. When I profile history, my program doesn't have an infinite loop. 

I noticed that every time it's almost done, EA will call the destructors of the classes and it gets stuck for about 2 seconds and then EA finishes the test, onDeinit got the REASON_REMOVE.

I haven't got a clue about it. If anyone has experience with this situation, please give me some suggestions, thanks in advance.




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