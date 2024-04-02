Loop to get Lowest NPL values for Arrays (MT4)
This should be posted under MT4 section. It is working on my side...
Are you sure you do not need to separate mnBuy and mnSell ?(using OR is weird as it might be true for a buy order while the order is a sell)
This should be posted under MT4 section. It is working perfectly on my side...
I have a sample code that shows ArraySort is not turning any negative or positive number into zero:
int OnInit() { double array1[]={3, 1, 2, 4}; double array2[]={-3, -1, -2, -4}; ArraySort(array1,WHOLE_ARRAY,0,MODE_ASCEND); // -50.00,-23.02 ... 30.50 ArraySort(array2,WHOLE_ARRAY,0,MODE_ASCEND); // -50.00,-23.02 ... 30.50 string s1=""; for(int i=0;i<4;i++) { s1=StringConcatenate(s1, array1[i], ","); } Print(s1); string s2=""; for(int i=0;i<4;i++) { s2=StringConcatenate(s2, array2[i], ","); } Print(s2); return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); }
If I test the ArraySort in a script, it will not turn the positive (for MODE_ASCEND) and negative (for MODE_DESCEND) into zero, but why it turns into zero in EA ? Why the ArraySort works differently ?
Print the original array first... You will probably see those zero values in the original array also.
This should be posted under MT4 section. It is working on my side...
Are you sure you do not need to separate mnBuy and mnSell ?(using OR is weird as it might be true for a buy order while the order is a sell)
OK, I accept your advice, just changed to as follows :-
for(int i=0; i<ArraySize(arTrSym); i++) { double bSum=0, sSum=0; for(int j=OrdersTotal()-1; j>=0; j--) { if(OrderSelect(j,SELECT_BY_POS,MODE_TRADES) && OrderSymbol()==arTrSym[i]) { if(OrderMagicNumber()==mnBUY && OrderType()==OP_BUY) bSum+=OrderProfit()+OrderCommission()+OrderSwap(); if(OrderMagicNumber()==mnSEL && OrderType()==OP_SELL) sSum+=OrderProfit()+OrderCommission()+OrderSwap();}} bLLNPL[i]=bSum; sLLNPL[i]=sSum;}
Print the original array first... You will probably see those zero values in the original array also.
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Hi, I tried to get the BUY and SELL's Lowest Net Profit or Loss (LLNPL) for each symbol in my EA, but I cannot get the correct answers ... My codes are as follows :-
Could you please advise where I coded wrongly (FYI, there are open trades for the arTrSym when I ran the Print) ?
I notice that if the NPL values of ArraySorted symbols are positive values (in profit position), the output will be "0.00", my question : the OrderProfit()+OrderCommission()+OrderSwap() should give both positive and negative values, and should not convert the positive values to "0.00", am I right ?Thanks