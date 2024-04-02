Help : how may I stop charts from scolling back to the end of an incoming tick when chaning a timeframe or symbol
Unfortunately, there is no direct way to prevent the chart from scrolling to the latest data when changing the symbol.
Looks like this is hard-coded into MT5 design.
Logic - platform needs to download the new data for the updated symbol or timeframe.
P.S. uncheck this button (pic). This may help when switching from larger TF to smaller, same symbol.
Hello, I am in of need some advice about how to prevent automatically scolling a chart back to the end of incoming tick.
I would like to emphasize that I already disabled "scroll the chart to the end on tick incoming."
My situation is that I am studying at a historical chart of a few month before, and chaning a symbol or timeframe of a chart will automatically scoll my chart back to the end of tick incoming, which necessitates me to move my chart back to where I was viewing.
Let me give you an example. I am observing a chart of 5min timeframe on the date of Feb 5th, and then I either swtich my timeframe to 3min from 5min or change a symbol to a different one, then a chart gets automatically moved to the end of tick incoming, the same effect you experience when clicking a button of
"scroll the chart to the end on tick incoming.
I find it greatly cumbersome as I have to move back my chart to Feb 5th under this scenario.
I think during this phase, new tick and price data are downloaded, which I am not certain of.
II wish to ask if there is a way to stop a chart from moving back to the end of tick incoming when chaning a timeframe or symbol. In other worlds, while surveying a histrocal chart in the past, I would like to see the chart stay in the same period or date even with change of timeframe or period.
I think this is used to be the case a few years before as I recall my nebulous memory, but now it is not regrettably.
Many thanks
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Hello, I am in of need some advice about how to prevent automatically scolling a chart back to the end of incoming tick.
I would like to emphasize that I already disabled "scroll the chart to the end on tick incoming."
My situation is that I am studying at a historical chart of a few month before, and chaning a symbol or timeframe of a chart will automatically scoll my chart back to the end of tick incoming, which necessitates me to move my chart back to where I was viewing.
Let me give you an example. I am observing a chart of 5min timeframe on the date of Feb 5th, and then I either swtich my timeframe to 3min from 5min or change a symbol to a different one, then a chart gets automatically moved to the end of tick incoming, the same effect you experience when clicking a button of
"scroll the chart to the end on tick incoming.
I find it greatly cumbersome as I have to move back my chart to Feb 5th under this scenario.
I think during this phase, new tick and price data are downloaded, which I am not certain of.
II wish to ask if there is a way to stop a chart from moving back to the end of tick incoming when chaning a timeframe or symbol. In other worlds, while surveying a histrocal chart in the past, I would like to see the chart stay in the same period or date even with change of timeframe or period.
I think this is used to be the case a few years before as I recall my nebulous memory, but now it is not regrettably.
Many thanks