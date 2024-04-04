How can I disable the input parameters panel? My indicator has no input parameters.

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What and where is the setting/function that stops the input parameters panel from popping up when I add my indicator to a chart?

I was surprised to see it because my indicator has no input parameters declared. 



I thought there would be an #property that controls if it's displayed or suppressed, but I can't find one, nor can I find an  ENUM_CUSTOMIND_PROPERTY... that does it, either. 

 

Hi

There is such property in scripts: #property script_show_inputs – but it’s not available in the indicators – for indicators you can set some general values or colors.

If you don’t’ want to apply the indicator on the chart while confirming this every time on inputs window – try set the indicator as template and then template is applied on the chart without any additional window confirmation.

Best Regards

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