How can I disable the input parameters panel? My indicator has no input parameters.
Hi
There is such property in scripts: #property script_show_inputs – but it’s not available in the indicators – for indicators you can set some general values or colors.
If you don’t’ want to apply the indicator on the chart while confirming this every time on inputs window – try set the indicator as template and then template is applied on the chart without any additional window confirmation.
Best Regards
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What and where is the setting/function that stops the input parameters panel from popping up when I add my indicator to a chart?
I was surprised to see it because my indicator has no input parameters declared.
I thought there would be an #property that controls if it's displayed or suppressed, but I can't find one, nor can I find an ENUM_CUSTOMIND_PROPERTY... that does it, either.