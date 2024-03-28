Scripts: Sell with Buy Stop Hedge for chart symbol / Buy with Sell Stop Hedge for chart symbol

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Sell with Buy Stop Hedge for chart symbol / Buy with Sell Stop Hedge for chart symbol:

Hedge with a stop order, instead of placing a Stop Loss.

Sell with Buy Stop Hedge for chart symbol / Buy with Sell Stop Hedge for chart symbol

Author: Iulian Persinaru

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