Should I purchase another VPS ?.
This VPS is per trading account. If you want to trade an other EA/robot in your trading account, or if you want to trade two robots for your trading account so you can do it because VPS is per trading account.
The other trading account = the other MQL5 VPS
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Let's say I purchased this VPS to trade my robot for FTMO (Prop firm). If I want to trade another robot for Fusion Markets (broker), Should I purchase another VPS for it? or can I add fusion market server to the current VPS?.