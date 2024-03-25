Copying trades
This is reply from MetaQuotes about EAs (but it may be same for the signals):
Форум по трейдингу, автоматическим торговым системам и тестированию торговых стратегий
Do brokers see the installed EAs
Renat Fatkhullin, 2017.02.19 13:22The question constantly pops up, the answers were repeatedly given.
Never any broker sees and does not have access to the trader's computer, does not know and does not have access to his robots or any other programs.
But each order has a type of reason, which indicates how it was created - manually or by experts.
To be afraid of knowledge by the broker ("trader trades experts") does not make sense. At a huge number of brokers, the percentage of autotrading more than 50% of transactions - everyone understands that this is a new reality.
My broker MT5 has rule: no copy trading but allowed EAs. Will broker see if I use copying or it just EA trades?
stevegaves #:
My broker MT5 has rule: no copy trading but allowed EAs. Will broker see if I use copying or it just EA trades?
My broker MT5 has rule: no copy trading but allowed EAs. Will broker see if I use copying or it just EA trades?
I do not know.
If copy trading is prohibited by your broker so your broker made some changes for Metatrader to disable the Signal tab for example.
Anyway - it is broker's related issue sorry.
So broker anyway will know if I use copying from another account, isn't it? ....
stevegaves #:
So broker anyway will know if I use copying from another account, isn't it? ....
So broker anyway will know if I use copying from another account, isn't it? ....
The broker will not know if your trades come from copy trading, but they will know that they've been opened by an expert advisor.
If you hover over your trades with your mouse you will see that this is visible.
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hi there,
Could broker see that trader uses copy trading?
If yes - how?
Thanks!