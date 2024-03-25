Vantage server connection error
Deon Kriel:
I'm trying to setup a virtual server for Vantage FX, but get the following error:
Try again later or tomorrow, if the issue persists try to uninstall and re-install your terminal.
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I'm trying to setup a virtual server for Vantage FX, but get the following error: