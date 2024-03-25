Wen I put my EA on the chart, That close all my other trades???
It is related to your EA so you should fix your EA.
And look at Metatrader journal and Metatrader expert journal about what was written there:
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WHY? When I put my EA on the chart it closes all my other trades??? I'm trying to set all the options settings so that this doesn't happen. I drag it onto the chart and it happens again!??! Could anyone give me the reason?