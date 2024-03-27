OrderDelete() Arrow Colour is not working
anuj71:Because your logic is flawed. The answer was already given to you in a previous post
OrderDelete(OrderTicket(), clrViolet) , I am using this code, it should create an arrow mark object on chart with Violet but it not creating.
Hello,
OrderDelete(OrderTicket(), clrViolet) , I am using this code, it should create an arrow mark object on chart with Violet but it not creating.
Full code :
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hello,
OrderDelete(OrderTicket(), clrViolet) , I am using this code, it should create an arrow mark object on chart with Violet but it not creating.
Full code :