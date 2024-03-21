Help with closing pending orders!?

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Im trying to close all pending orders at the start of a new day,

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Deletes all pending orders for the symbol                        |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void DeleteAllPendingOrders()
{

    for (int i = OrdersTotal() - 1; i >= 0; --i)
    {
        ulong ticket = OrderGetTicket(i);
        if (OrderSelect(ticket, SELECT_BY_TICKET))
        {
            string orderSymbol = OrderSymbol();
            ENUM_ORDER_TYPE orderType = (ENUM_ORDER_TYPE)OrderGetInteger(ORDER_TYPE);

            // Check if the order is pending and belongs to the EA's symbol
            if ((orderType == ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT || orderType == ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT || 
                 orderType == ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP || orderType == ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP || 
                 orderType == ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT || orderType == ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT) && 
                orderSymbol == _Symbol)
            {
                bool result = trade.OrderDelete(ticket);
                if (!result)
                {
                    Print("Failed to delete Order ", ticket, " Error: ", GetLastError());
                }
            }
        }
    }
}

But im getting errors



 
Try this
void DeleteAllPendingOrders()
{
    for (int i = OrdersTotal() - 1; i >= 0; --i)
    {
        if (OrderSelect(i, SELECT_BY_POS) && OrderSymbol() == _Symbol)
        {
            ENUM_ORDER_TYPE orderType = (ENUM_ORDER_TYPE)OrderGetInteger(ORDER_TYPE);

            // Check if the order is pending
            if (orderType == ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT || orderType == ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT ||
                orderType == ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP || orderType == ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP ||
                orderType == ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT || orderType == ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT)
            {
                bool result = OrderDelete(OrderTicket());
                if (!result)
                {
                    Print("Failed to delete Order ", OrderTicket(), " Error: ", GetLastError());
                }
            }
        }
    }
}
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