Help with closing pending orders!?
Try this
void DeleteAllPendingOrders() { for (int i = OrdersTotal() - 1; i >= 0; --i) { if (OrderSelect(i, SELECT_BY_POS) && OrderSymbol() == _Symbol) { ENUM_ORDER_TYPE orderType = (ENUM_ORDER_TYPE)OrderGetInteger(ORDER_TYPE); // Check if the order is pending if (orderType == ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT || orderType == ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT || orderType == ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP || orderType == ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP || orderType == ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT || orderType == ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT) { bool result = OrderDelete(OrderTicket()); if (!result) { Print("Failed to delete Order ", OrderTicket(), " Error: ", GetLastError()); } } } } }
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Im trying to close all pending orders at the start of a new day,
But im getting errors