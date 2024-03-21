S O S! Charts vanished.

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Hi Friends, 

For the past 3/4 months, I've being trading with the broker-AVA TRADES.Com. Today around  18:00 p.m. all the 10 charts on the terminal vanished.

I've tried my best to reinstall them but I can't find them anywhere. Is anyone there who knows how to fix this?

Thanks for the great help and have a nice day.

Regards,

Nillscash

 

There is "Open Deleted" in MT5:

..but I did not find "Open Deleted" in MT4 ...

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