S O S! Charts vanished.
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hi Friends,
For the past 3/4 months, I've being trading with the broker-AVA TRADES.Com. Today around 18:00 p.m. all the 10 charts on the terminal vanished.
I've tried my best to reinstall them but I can't find them anywhere. Is anyone there who knows how to fix this?
Thanks for the great help and have a nice day.
Regards,
Nillscash