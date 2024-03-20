Copy Trading
Thank you very much to whomever may be able to help - I am grateful. I added my account for copy trading (provider) and processed a trade to get it published. Still though, my account will not show publicly and I am not able to earn subscriptions yet. Any reason that you may know of? The message says, " Subscription will be enabled when trading starts." I have 48 trades and processed one this morning to get it published on this site. Thank you for your help.
- Indicators: Fibo Bar MT5
- Discussion of article "How to Prepare a Trading Account for Migration to Virtual Hosting"
- News Trading EA
Your signal is monitored from yesterday evening, and seems - no any trades were open and closed after that.
Anyway - you should wait -
Because -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Eleni Anna Branou, 2018.12.09 09:44
New, unrated and unranked signals are not publicly available in MQL5 signal database or in MT4 signal tab or search. Be patient.
And it is the thread which every signal provider should read:
Signals - Reliability - How do you understand the Reliability Index for Signal providers?
- 2018.12.07
- Peter Williams
- www.mql5.com
How do i understand the reliability index for signal providers. Discussion about the signals is prohibited on the forum so i can only remind the following - from this thead: metatrader 5 trading signals redefined - are there any reliable signals providers. You can go to the signals page and sort the signals based on reliability for example
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
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