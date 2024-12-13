Discussing the article: "Master MQL5 from beginner to pro (Part I): Getting started with programming" - page 4

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Евгений Клищевский #:
But it's not clear where to read the author's follow-up lessons?

https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/certain/publications

 
Hello please can i make the code.  add objects automatically taking it's info from the data window ?
 
ba4 hagen #:
Hello, please, is it possible to make the code. add objects automatically by getting information about them from the data window?

You can :-) But for specificity, it would be good to understand the answers to several questions...

What kind of objects? What is meant by "data window" in this case? And... does this question relate to the topic of the article?

 
Oleh Fedorov #:

What is meant by "data window" in this case?


it must be.

 
Evgeny Belyaev #:


it must be.

Well, taking into account the form of the question and the place of the comment, it may be a parameter window or some "left" window created by another programme.... So I will wait for an answer from the author of the question.
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