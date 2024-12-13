Discussing the article: "Master MQL5 from beginner to pro (Part I): Getting started with programming" - page 4
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But it's not clear where to read the author's follow-up lessons?
https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/certain/publications
Hello, please, is it possible to make the code. add objects automatically by getting information about them from the data window?
You can :-) But for specificity, it would be good to understand the answers to several questions...
What kind of objects? What is meant by "data window" in this case? And... does this question relate to the topic of the article?
What is meant by "data window" in this case?
it must be.
it must be.