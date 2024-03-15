Adding Multiple Indicator to a single Indicator window
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Hi All,
I am try to build an EA on MQL 5 and have been trying to accomplish setting up an stochastic indicator and an exponential moving average indicator to inform my EA on the strategy to follow.
When I add the two indicators on meta editor on the same editor window it looks as follow,
I am trying to accomplish the same setup programmatically, but have dismally failed on multiple levels. I am still fairly new to MQL in general any guidance would be greatly appreciated.
Regards