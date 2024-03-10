Function:HistoryDealGetInteger(ticket_number, DEAL_MAGIC) have bug?(To Admin)
There's probably a bug in your code. The snippet you provided is incomplete, so I couldn't identify this bug immediately. But I would bet there's a bug with the increment with the jishu variable, with the loop or when retrieving the history deal ticket. If you can provide a code that reproduces the error, it may be easier to help telling if it's a bug in your code (the most probable hypothesis) or in the MQL5 function.
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hi admin,
function =>HistoryDealGetInteger(ticket_number, DEAL_MAGIC) may have bugs.
Type=sell and Direction=out, use HistoryDealGetInteger(8,DEAL_MAGIC) can get "66606"magic number(YES! work)
Type=buy and Direction=out, use HistoryDealGetInteger(6,DEAL_MAGIC) cannot get the magic number?(X)