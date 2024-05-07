My rating suddenly dropped by circa 20000 points
There was the discussion about it on Russian forum, and the service desk replied (it was about two months ago):
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
It's been the third day since the rating has been declining. What am I doing wrong? Question for the resource administration.
MetaQuotes , 2024.01.26 13:21
To be clear, such downloads were not limited to your free products. We have removed all identified suspicious downloads.
That is, these measures were not taken against you specifically. Please don't take it personally.
We apologize for any inconvenience caused.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
It's been the third day since the rating has been declining. What am I doing wrong? Question for the resource administration.
MetaQuotes , 2024.01.27 09:11
Suspicious downloads of demo versions of paid products were also cut off.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
My rating suddenly dropped by circa 20000 points
Tania Zulueta, 2024.05.07 17:28Hello, what will be the mql5 syntax to included this indicator on an EA , you have a manual, or instructions
It scares me that people here ask questions in such a manner as if they were writing a prompt for chat gpt😄
It looks like using chatgpt is affecting the way people think
Do you have the manual of the indicators.
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