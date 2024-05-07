My rating suddenly dropped by circa 20000 points

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I just noticed that my rating has dropped by around 20000 points recently. I wonder what might be the reason and would it be possible to restore my rating?
 

There was the discussion about it on Russian forum, and the service desk replied (it was about two months ago):

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

It's been the third day since the rating has been declining. What am I doing wrong? Question for the resource administration.

MetaQuotes , 2024.01.26 13:21

To be clear, such downloads were not limited to your free products. We have removed all identified suspicious downloads.

That is, these measures were not taken against you specifically. Please don't take it personally.

We apologize for any inconvenience caused.

 
Sergey Golubev #:

There was the discussion about it on Russian forum, and the service desk replied (it was about two months ago):


Thank you for this info.

 
Hello, what will be the mql5 syntax to included this indicator on an EA , you have a manual, or instructions
 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

My rating suddenly dropped by circa 20000 points

Tania Zulueta, 2024.05.07 17:28

Hello, what will be the mql5 syntax to included this indicator on an EA , you have a manual, or instructions

It scares me that people here ask questions in such a manner as if they were writing a prompt for chat gpt😄

It looks like using chatgpt is affecting the way people think

 
Vladislav Boyko #:

It scares me that people here ask questions in such a manner as if they were writing a prompt for chat gpt😄

It looks like using chatgpt is affecting the way people think

Aaah you not serious hahaha. Come on! Sometimes they do direct translation 
 
Do you have the manual of the indicators.
 
Tania Zulueta #:
Do you have the manual of the indicators.

Please follow this link:

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum

And create a new topic in the appropriate section:


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