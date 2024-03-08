Unable to connect to proxy server, Does anyone know how to solve this problem?
Version:5.00 build 42115 Mar 2024，This version cannot connect to the proxy server. Once it is turned on in the settings, it cannot receive the market information. The market information will be normal after it is closed.
Other software can connect normally using the same proxy settings, only MT5 cannot.
Pay attention to the screenshots. On the left is MT5 and on the right is telegram. Using the same proxy settings, telegram is connected normally, but MT5 cannot be connected.
- Hosting for MT4
- Newbie with some questions to ask
- The MT5 installer has a problem and cannot be installed
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