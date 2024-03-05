Can't uninstall an MT5 terminal
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Recently, many prop firms are changing their platform. I'm having issues trying to uninstall a few MT5 terminals. I can't find the icon "Uninstall.exe" on the instalation folder and the app doesn't show under my "Installed apps" list on windows 11. The odd thing is this is only happening to a few MT5 terminals.
EX1: The5ers terminal. The program shows under my "Installed apps" list on Windows 11 and I also have a uninstall.exe file.
EX2: Goat Funded Trader. The program is not listed under my "Installed apps" and I don't have an uninstall.exe file.
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This repeats for many other terminals, I won't post all of them here because it's the same issue.
I'd really appreciate if someone could help me!
Thank you guys.