Can't uninstall an MT5 terminal

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Hello everyone,

Recently, many prop firms are changing their platform. I'm having issues trying to uninstall a few MT5 terminals. I can't find the icon "Uninstall.exe" on the instalation folder and the app doesn't show under my "Installed apps" list on windows 11. The odd thing is this is only happening to a few MT5 terminals.

EX1: The5ers terminal. The program shows under my "Installed apps" list on Windows 11 and I also have a uninstall.exe file.

EX2: Goat Funded Trader. The program is not listed under my "Installed apps" and I don't have an uninstall.exe file.


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This repeats for many other terminals, I won't post all of them here because it's the same issue. 


I'd really appreciate if someone could help me!


Thank you guys.

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