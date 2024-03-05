Validator
Matthias Bessler:Why? It describes exactly the errors of your EA, what more could you want?
This Validator is a pain...
I already did set account type to hedged, but no success.
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This Validator is a pain...
I already did set account type to hedged, but no success.