Candle Timmer using Object

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[Deleted]  

Hello,

I am adding a Object to the chart which calculate Time remaining for the candle.


Code 

void Object_Time() 
{
int Object_Time_16 = Time[0] + 60 * Period() - TimeCurrent();
   double Object_Time_8 = Object_Time_16 / 60.0;
   int Object_Time_20 = Object_Time_16 % 60;
   Object_Time_16 = (Object_Time_16 - Object_Time_16 % 60) / 60;
   ObjectDelete("time");
   if(ObjectFind("time") != 0)
     {
      ObjectCreate("time", OBJ_TEXT, 0, Time[0], Close[0] + 0.0005);
      ObjectSetText("time", "                             " + Object_Time_16 + ":" + Object_Time_20, 14, "Arial", Orange);
      return;
     }
   ObjectMove("time", 0, Time[0], Close[0] + 0.0005);
   
}  


Error :


Timer is not close to candle.


 

Made some minor changes,

void Object_Time()
  {
   int Object_Time_16 = Time[0] + 60 * Period() - TimeCurrent();
   double Object_Time_8 = Object_Time_16 / 60.0;
   int Object_Time_20 = Object_Time_16 % 60;
   Object_Time_16 = (Object_Time_16 - Object_Time_16 % 60) / 60;
   string text = StringFormat("%d:%02d",Object_Time_16, Object_Time_20);
   if(ObjectFind(timerName) != 0)
     {
      ObjectCreate(timerName, OBJ_TEXT, 0, Time[0]+PeriodSeconds(), Close[0]);
      ObjectSetInteger(0, timerName, OBJPROP_ANCHOR, ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER);
      ObjectSetText(timerName, text, 14, "Arial", Orange);
      return;
     }
   ObjectMove(timerName, 0, Time[0]+PeriodSeconds(), Close[0]);
   ObjectSetText(timerName, text);
  }

1) Rather than passing the name, create a global variable let say, "timerName ="time"", it is easier to make changes, rather going through the entire code, if you need to modify something.

2) 0.0005 from the close is dependent on the symbol digits and timeframe, will not be as small as you think. A lot can be simplified, but that I left the core of your code.

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