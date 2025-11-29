Convert mql4 indicator to mql5 is possible?
oskar siry:
Hi i have rsi ma indicator. I would like to convert this indicotor to mt5 platform.
It will be possible or code is too complicated
Yes!
See: https://www.mql5.com/en/search#!keyword=mt4%20to%20mt5
or ask someone to do it for you: https://www.mql5.com/en/job
admin please help me! Convert mq4 indicator to mq5 thanks!
Files:
MZZ9_trendLine_SR_BT.mq4 158 kb
Silas dang #:
admin please help me! Convert mq4 indicator to mq5 thanks!
admin please help me! Convert mq4 indicator to mq5 thanks!
generally speaking -- there is no such thing as "converting" mq4 to mq5. It has to be fully coded from beginning to work with mq5/mt5.
That is what Freelance site is for. There are many websites where such requests are welcome. This is not one of them. It will only get done for free if a developer considers it a challenge.
Michael Charles Schefe #:And to improve the odds of a developer recoding from MQL4 to MQL5, consider posting screenshots/videos of the indicator in action. If the underlying logic of the indicator has potential value to everyone on this Forum, a developer is more likely to take it up.
There are many websites where such requests are welcome. This is not one of them. It will only get done for free if a developer considers it a challenge.
There are many websites where such requests are welcome. This is not one of them. It will only get done for free if a developer considers it a challenge.
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Hi i have rsi ma indicator. I would like to convert this indicotor to mt5 platform.
It will be possible or code is too complicated