Convert mql4 indicator to mql5 is possible?

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Hi i have rsi ma indicator. I would like to convert this indicotor to mt5 platform. 

It will be possible or code is too complicated

 
oskar siry:

Hi i have rsi ma indicator. I would like to convert this indicotor to mt5 platform. 

It will be possible or code is too complicated

Yes!

See: https://www.mql5.com/en/search#!keyword=mt4%20to%20mt5

or ask someone to do it for you: https://www.mql5.com/en/job

 
admin please help me! Convert mq4 indicator to mq5 thanks!
Files:
MZZ9_trendLine_SR_BT.mq4  158 kb
 
Silas dang #:
admin please help me! Convert mq4 indicator to mq5 thanks!

generally speaking -- there is no such thing as "converting" mq4 to mq5. It has to be fully coded from beginning to work with mq5/mt5.

That is what Freelance site is for. There are many websites where such requests are welcome. This is not one of them. It will only get done for free if a developer considers it a challenge.

 
Michael Charles Schefe #:
There are many websites where such requests are welcome. This is not one of them. It will only get done for free if a developer considers it a challenge.
And to improve the odds of a developer recoding from MQL4 to MQL5, consider posting screenshots/videos of the indicator in action. If the underlying logic of the indicator has potential value to everyone on this Forum, a developer is more likely to take it up.
 

rsima_13_nmc_6_lines_ENTRY-EXIT.mq4:

                                             rsi_nmc

 

MZZ9_trendLine_SR BT.mq4:

                                             mzz9

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