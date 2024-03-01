Why do input groups inhibit the calling of indicators in EA?
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Alain Verleyen #:
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Oh yes thank you maybe the wording "inhibit" was too specific.
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Hello people,
there is a thing that is bugging me out (you know, like "BUG-ging"). I know it probably is a feature. I just wanted to ask why on gods green flat earth (not literally, just a quote) do input groups inhibit the calling of indicators...?!?
Here are three test indicators that work pretty much the same. To reproduce the test all three have to be copied into a subdirectory of the folder "Experts" and be compiled.
If you are suspicious please compile the indicators in a subdirectory of "Indicators".
All three can be loaded from an EA by putting all four changing the EAs only input variable from INDONLY to NOGROUP to GROUP.
You are very welcome to test all you like.
These are days of work and frustration.