Can not buy MQL5 VPS from MT4, What should I do?
Deposit the necessary money into your MQL5 account first here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zijun88899/accounting/choosein
and then select the MQL5 way of payment during checkout in your MT4 terminal.
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