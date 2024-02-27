Discussing the article: "Experiments with neural networks (Part 7): Passing indicators"
New term in trading : Canbles:-)
Correct the typos Candles! from the word Candle, through d
Definitely got all the places in the article corrected now.
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Check out the new article: Experiments with neural networks (Part 7): Passing indicators.
Examples of passing indicators to a perceptron. The article describes general concepts and showcases the simplest ready-made Expert Advisor followed by the results of its optimization and forward test.
Reading a large number of articles on this topic, I constantly observe a sad picture of the direct results of trading systems based on neural networks. Many good ideas and algorithms do not bring the desired results.
Author: Roman Poshtar