Discussing the article: "Experiments with neural networks (Part 7): Passing indicators"

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Check out the new article: Experiments with neural networks (Part 7): Passing indicators.

Examples of passing indicators to a perceptron. The article describes general concepts and showcases the simplest ready-made Expert Advisor followed by the results of its optimization and forward test.

Reading a large number of articles on this topic, I constantly observe a sad picture of the direct results of trading systems based on neural networks. Many good ideas and algorithms do not bring the desired results.

The same picture is always observed while passing input parameters. For example, direct passing of the oscillator values, which, in my opinion, has nothing in common with the price of an asset. Oscillators have a well-known problem - the so-called divergence. These are the values of Open, Close, High and Low prices that, when passed directly, do not carry any meaning, but bring into the system incomprehensible noise. These values are not tied to anything and have a significant spread over time. As an example, open the daily chart of any currency pair and look at the range of Close price fluctuations.

Author: Roman Poshtar

 

New term in trading : Canbles:-)

Correct the typos Candles! from the word Candle, through d

 
Maxim Kuznetsov #:

New term in trading : Canbles:-)

Correct the typos Candles! from the word Candle, through d

Corrected. Thanks for the observation )

 
Roman Poshtar #:

Corrected.

Didn't fix a thing. It's still Canbles.


 

Definitely got all the places in the article corrected now.

Thanks for the message.

 
Rashid Umarov #:

Now definitely all the places in the article have been corrected.

Thanks for the message.

Thank you.

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