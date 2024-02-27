Unable to Purchase New VPS
Did you fill Community tab of Metatrader with your forum login and forum password, and with Metatrader's journal confirmation for correct login?
Besides, it is better to deposit fund to MQL5 forum account/profile and pay directly from MQL5 forum account/profile (because Visa/Master cards of some banks not always works as required - some users reported).
Besides, it is better to deposit fund to MQL5 forum account/profile and pay directly from MQL5 forum account/profile (because Visa/Master cards of some banks not always works as required - some users reported).
Make sure that you are logged into your MQL5 account in MT4 >> Tools >> Options >> Community as Sergey suggested.
Then try depositing the necessary money into your MQL5 account first and select the MQL5 way of payment on the left during checkout.
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mark-tanbinghan-gmail/accounting
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I tried to buy VPS for this account but face this problem. Can anyone pls advise ?