Need indicator indification help

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Hello,

Can you help identify what the type of the indicator is this? Seems (and in the indicator's description it says so) like just three Moving Averages, the first MA with applied to high prices, the second MA with applied to median prices and the third MA with applied to the low price. But not quite understand, what type of smoothing the indicator uses. 
The indicator name is 'HiLoMA' by RobertD7723
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