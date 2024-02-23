Trade History Shortcut
Is there a shortcut to enable/disable Trade History? Thank you.
There's no shortcut for Trade History?
new.metatrader:About the History:
Is there a shortcut to enable/disable Trade History? Thank you.
Is there a shortcut to enable/disable Trade History? Thank you.
No, I'm talking about right-clicking on the chart and then enabling/disabling Trade History. I'm talking about those small arrows that appear on the chart when you enable Trade History. I'd like to be able to quickly enable/disable them on my chart without right-clicking every time I want to do so. The reason is, sometimes I want to see something on the chart and those arrows block the view, so I'd like to temporarily disable them to see the chart better and then immediately enable them.
I do this a lot. So right-clicking every time is really not the best option. That's why I asked if there was a shortcut for such an action.
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