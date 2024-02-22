Why the EA will uninstall from the charts automatically
I run 5 MT4 instances on my VPS, yesterday i found some EAs running on the charts disappeared/uninstalled. Did this action is done by MT4?
Specify if these Ea's were downloaded from the MQL site, or are they Ea's from somewhere else. Likely if they are from somewhere else and this happens, its probably licensed for a specific account. Your journal will tell you what the problem is. If you see a ExpertRemove notification, it most likely means you have an expert that you cant use
Specify if these Ea's were downloaded from the MQL site, or are they Ea's from somewhere else. Likely if they are from somewhere else and this happens, its probably licensed for a specific account. Your journal will tell you what the problem is. If you see a ExpertRemove notification, it most likely means you have an expert that you cant use
No, one of the EA is written by myself, so i believe it is not related to licence. Someone tell me maybe there is insufficient memory, but hasn't been confirmed by MQ offical.
Also make sure that you are constantly logged into your MQL5 account in Mt4 >> Tools >> Options >> Community with your tdsz login and that you have installed your MQL5.com Market purchases under your MQL5 account in Terminal window >> Market tab >> Purchased.
Copy/paste of ex4 files from one MT4 terminal to another, doesn't work for MQL5.com Market purchases.
No, one of the EA is written by myself, so i believe it is not related to licence. Someone tell me maybe there is insufficient memory, but hasn't been confirmed by MQ offical.
What does the journal tell you. Open your Meta trader, at the bottom of the chart window, you will see this, If you click on it,it will have some data content, then right click and clear, try to load the EA on the chart now while the journal is open, and read the error
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