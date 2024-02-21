Warning : Return value of order should be checked
Check your return codes, and report your errors (including market prices and your variables). Don't look at GLE/LE unless you have an error. Don't just silence the compiler (MT5 / MT4+strict), it is trying to help you.
What are Function return values ? How do I use them ? - MQL4 programming forum (2012)
Common Errors in MQL4 Programs and How to Avoid Them - MQL4 Articles (2014)
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I am getting 28 warning in my code. My EA is working fine on live market. I am not sure what does this warning mean and why i am getting it.
For example :
Warning : return value of 'OrderSelect' should be checked JS23.mq4 794 7
This code look fine and it working great in Live Market but still it giving a warning.
Should i ignore this? or if it important to fix, how can i fix this?