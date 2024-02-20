Language Editor Not working
Does anyone know why MT5 language editor won`t open and just freezes mt5?
Clicked on the Language editor and MT5 none responsive
See attached
Files:
Capture.PNG 64 kb
Daniel Bentley #:It may be your anti-virus is blocking it.
Clicked on the Language editor and MT5 none responsive
Because it works fine in my laptop with Windows 10 64 bit and in the other laptop with Windows 11 pro 64 bit.
And I downloaded/installed MT5 from this link Download MetaTrader 5 (this link is on the bottom of this/any page).
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