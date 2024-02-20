Language Editor Not working

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Does anyone know why MT5 language editor won`t open and just freezes mt5? 
 

I do not have this issue.

This is my MT5 build and my Windows version:

So, I open MetaEditor from MT5:

and it was opened -

 

Clicked on the Language editor and MT5 none responsive

 
See attached 
Files:
Capture.PNG  64 kb
 
Daniel Bentley #:

Clicked on the Language editor and MT5 none responsive

It may be your anti-virus is blocking it.
Because it works fine in my laptop with Windows 10 64 bit and in the other laptop with Windows 11 pro 64 bit.
And I downloaded/installed MT5 from this link Download MetaTrader 5 (this link is on the bottom of this/any page).
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