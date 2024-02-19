[Resolved] MathRound overload misbehaving with doubles
Rafael Alfredo Capucho:
All the variables bellow are doubles, I'm accumulating them summing with other doubles like:
According to the documentation, It should work:
Hi,
All the variables bellow are doubles, I'm accumulating them summing with other doubles like:
but in the end, when trying to do a`MathRound`, simple as this, it returns error:
Error:
According to the documentation, It should work:
Whole Code:
Removing the ending MathRound, the variables are printed correctly, so they are being filled:
You are referring to the wrong function.
This is what you are actually calling, while you are trying to use the documentation for standard library...
I got it sorted,
Looks like that I needed to import this library, probably because they decided to have 2 totally different functions with the same name hehe, so it doesn't complain about a missing import
#include <Math/Stat/Math.mqh>
Thanks!
Edit: Thanks Dominik, for clarifying it.
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Hi,
All the variables bellow are doubles, I'm accumulating them summing with other doubles like:
but in the end, when trying to do a`MathRound`, simple as this, it returns error:
Error:
According to the documentation, It should work:
Whole Code:
Removing the ending MathRound, the variables are printed correctly, so they are being filled: