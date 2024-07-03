What is the standard slippage during high impact news
Posing this question because I recently experienced an usual Slippage with this broker during news event. My SL got missed by almost 1026+ pips and I got a margin call. I emailed them and this is what they had to say about the same :
" The difference between the buy-stop level set ( 2029.481 ) and the market price at the time of execution ( 2032.737 ) was 289.6 standard pips, which exceeds the XAUUSD gap level value of 62.4 standard pips. For this reason, the execution was carried out with the market price at the time of execution, 2032.737.
The difference between the stop-loss level set ( 2029.141 ) and the market price at the time of execution ( 2018.872 ) was 1026.9 standard pips, which exceeds the XAUUSD gap level value of 55.7 standard pips. For this reason, the execution was carried out with the market price at the time of execution, 2018.872. "
According to them, nothing was wrong and the numbers recorded are market standard. Personally, never have I ever seen such a huge Slippage.
Broker that you using is scamming. Ask support to refund if they refuse find another broker that not cheat on slippage. Regulated brokers are less likely to scam on slippage, but being regulated broker not gives you any guarantee they will not cheat.
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Posing this question because I recently experienced an usual Slippage with this broker during news event. My SL got missed by almost 1026+ pips and I got a margin call. I emailed them and this is what they had to say about the same :
" The difference between the buy-stop level set ( 2029.481 ) and the market price at the time of execution ( 2032.737 ) was 289.6 standard pips, which exceeds the XAUUSD gap level value of 62.4 standard pips. For this reason, the execution was carried out with the market price at the time of execution, 2032.737.
The difference between the stop-loss level set ( 2029.141 ) and the market price at the time of execution ( 2018.872 ) was 1026.9 standard pips, which exceeds the XAUUSD gap level value of 55.7 standard pips. For this reason, the execution was carried out with the market price at the time of execution, 2018.872. "
According to them, nothing was wrong and the numbers recorded are market standard. Personally, never have I ever seen such a huge Slippage.